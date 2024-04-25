IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib to replace injured Mitchell Marsh

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have signed Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for injured Australian star Mitchell Marsh for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Marsh has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Marsh had featured in the first four games of the season for the Capitals before suffering a hamstring injury in the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Naib has represented Afghanistan in 82 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 65 T20 Internationals (T20Is) so far. A right-handed batter and a medium pacer, this will be his first stint in the IPL. Naib signed in for his reserve price of INR 50 lakh.

A few days ago, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting confirmed that Marsh will miss the remainder of IPL 2024 as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury.

Marsh travelled back to Perth, Australia on April 7 to consult Cricket Australia's medical staff. However, his return to the IPL was delayed to give him adequate time to recover before being reassessed.

However, with injury management taking a lot of time, CS decided that he should remain in Australia and follow the rehabilitation process.