Live
- Holi 2024: 5 Tips for Capturing Colorful Moments with Your Smartphone
- Suparn Verma of ‘The Family Man’ to celebrate Holi with son on video call
- Death toll in Russia terror attack rises to 133
- Holi 2024: Pre- and Post-Holi Skin Care Tips to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Safe
- Kenya's World Cup legend Collins Obuya retires after 23-year-old international cricket career
- TN BJP slams Stalin over Minister’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Modi
- Four fishermen feared dead in Tripura's Dumboor Lake
- Help TB patients and avail IT rebate in UP
- South Korea-built nuclear reactor connected to UAE power grid
- Clinical trials of TB vaccine MTBVAC begin in India
Just In
IPL 2024: 'India cricket got his fine gem back', says Navjot Singh Sidhu on Pant's return
Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has reflected on Rishabh Pant's impressive return to cricket following a near-fatal car crash, stating that "India Cricket got his fine gem back."
Mullanpur: Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has reflected on Rishabh Pant's impressive return to cricket following a near-fatal car crash, stating that "India Cricket got his fine gem back."
Pant made a much-awaited return to cricket after recovering from injuries, following a life-threatening car accident in December 2022, during the IPL 2024 on Saturday when he took the field for Delhi Capitals in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
"When this accident had happened, I saw the picture of the vehicle. Everything got burned, and there was no vehicle at the scene. How anyone can survive that sort of horrifying accident? Post that, we were in assumption that whether the operations will succeed or not, but all went well for him. And in the process of physiotherapy when the removal of plaster happens your body doesn’t move at all which is a very painful experience for anyone," Sidhu said on Star Sports 'Cricket Live'.
The 26-year-old, who captained the Delhi based franchise, scored 18 runs off 13 balls, effected a smart stumping and picked up a catch behind the wicket as DC went down to PBKS by four wickets in their first match of the season.
"From that condition, he is out now here and leading Delhi Capitals and running between the wickets and playing good cricket. Just a matter of time he will regain his form. But importantly Indian cricket has got his fine gem back, and we should be thankful to god on his return to field," he added.
Delhi Capitals will now travel to Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 28. They will return to their temporary home, Visakhapatnam for their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3.