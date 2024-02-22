IPL 2024 Season Opener: Chennai Super Kings to Host Royal Challengers Bangalore





The IPL 2024 season kicks off with an exciting clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on March 22. Fans can also anticipate a thrilling encounter as Gujarat Titans, the finalists of the 2023 season, face off against former captain Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on March 24.

The BCCI has unveiled a partial schedule for the IPL 2024 season, covering the first 17 days from March 22 to April 7, featuring 21 action-packed matches. During this period, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to four double-headers. The season opener features Punjab Kings taking on Delhi Capitals in an afternoon fixture on March 23 in Mohali.

Kolkata Knight Riders will also commence their season at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the same day. Additionally, Rajasthan Royals will launch their campaign at home against Lucknow Super Giants on the first Sunday of the season.