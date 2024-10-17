IPL 2025: Dale Steyn quits as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach

Hyderabad: Former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn has quit from his role as the bowling coach of Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The pacer was not a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff in the 2024 season as he had conveyed his unavailability even before the season had commenced.

However, the South African took to social media to announce that he wouldn’t be returning for the 2025 season. “Cricket announcement. A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The 41-year-old fast bowler, however, added that he would continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 – South Africa’s premier domestic T20 competition, modelled on the lines of the IPL – in his country. “However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. Two time winners here in SA20, let’s try make it THREE in a row,” his tweet read.

Steyn made it to the support staff of the SRH camp in 2018 and the fast bowler was not a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad setup for the 2024 season as he opted out due to personal reasons. The franchise had approached former New Zealand cricketer James Franklin to be their bowling coach. Franklin worked alongside compatriot and head coach of SRH, Daniel Vettori.

In the 2024 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the final, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the title clash. Their batting prowess and their bowling were the talk of the town as they adopted an aggressive approach with the bat.

Steyn had previously played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the defunct Gujarat Lions as a player in the cash-rich glitzy league.