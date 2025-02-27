IPL 2025: Exciting opportunity to step into this new role, says Pietersen on becoming DC’s mentor

New Delhi: After being appointed as Delhi Capitals’ mentor ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 season, former England captain Kevin Pietersen said it was an exciting opportunity for him to step into this new role.

Pietersen, 44, joins the DC coaching staff comprising head coach Hemang Badani, director of cricket Venugopal Rao, bowling coach Munaf Patel and assistant coach Matthew Mott. Badani, Rao and Patel were recently involved in coaching Dubai Capitals to the ILT20 title, the first trophy won by a Capitals side in men's or women's franchise T20 tournaments.

This will be the first time Pietersen takes up a coaching role with a cricket team, with his post-playing career mostly around commentary stints. The former right-handed batter had played for DC, then known as Delhi Daredevils, in 2012 and 2014 IPL seasons, amassing 305 and 294 runs, respectively.

He even captained the franchise in 17 games, with DC finishing at the bottom of the points table after winning just two wins in 14 matches in IPL 2014.

"I've got incredible memories of representing the Delhi franchise in the IPL, and I’ve been able to maintain that passion for the team even as a broadcaster over the years. I shared the field with Venu (Venugopal Rao) during the 2012 season, and it’s great to be reconnecting with him as we begin a new chapter at this amazing franchise," said Pietersen in a statement issued by the franchise on Thursday.

“I’ve got a great relationship with the owners and the Delhi Capitals fans, so when this idea came about, it was a very quick YES from me. It’s an exciting opportunity to step into this new role as a mentor for the Capitals, and I'm really looking forward to joining the squad, working closely with the boys, and doing everything I can to help us win that ultimate prize," he added.

Overall, Pietersen played 36 IPL matches, scoring 1001 runs across his stints with the DC, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the now-defunct Pune franchise. Pietersen, who also captained England, won the Player of the Tournament award for guiding England to 2010 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies, their first-ever championship silverware.

"We are delighted to welcome KP as our team mentor. He has been a Delhi boy, having played for us in the IPL earlier, and it's great to have him back in a different role. We are confident that his vast experience, his tactical understanding of the game, and his passion for the franchise will be invaluable to our team and our players," said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, DC’s Chairman & co-owner.

In their history of playing the IPL, DC have reached the final only once – finishing as runners-up in the 2020 season. In IPL 2024, they finished at sixth place in the points table. Ahead of IPL 2025 mega auctions, the side retained Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel, before adding players like KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc to their team.

DC is one of the two teams alongside defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders who are yet to name their captain for IPL 2025. They will play the opening game of their IPL 2025 season against Lucknow Super Giants, led by former DC captain Rishabh Pant, at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 24.








