IPL Auction 2022: Harshal Patel returns to RCB for INR 10.25 crore; RR rope in Devdutt Padikkal

Harshal Patel returned to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while Devdutt Padikkal joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2022 on Saturday.

RCB joined the bidding war for both their players: Harshal and Devdutt. Unfortunately, they could not secure the latter but the side ensured last season's Purple Cap winner returned to Bangalore.

It was RCB, who started the bidding for Patel, whose base price was INR 2 crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) joined the bidding and it was a constant battle between the two till it reached INR 4.4 crore, at which point CSK indicated they were out.

At INR 4.60 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered the bidding war before RCB raised the bids to INR 6.50 before a brief stop. RCB once again raised it to INR 7.25 crore and then there were some quick calls from both SRH and RCB.

SRH increased the bid at INR 9 crore and then there was silence from RCB for some time before the 2016 finalists raised it to INR 9.25 crore. The winners of that year, SRH, then made the bid for Harshal to INR 9.50 crore. Showing that they wanted Harshal back at all costs, RCB raised the bid to INR 10.75 crore and SRH pulled out.

IPL 2021 was a record-breaking season for Harshal, who picked up 32 wickets in 15 matches. While it was his career-best performance in the IPL, he equalled Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets in a single IPL season.

IPL Auction 2022: RCB wish Devdutt Padikkal good luck for new chapter

Meanwhile, RCB also wished Devdutt good luck for his upcoming season with RR.

"We tried our best it wasn't meant to be. Thank you for all the memories, and all the best for your next stint @devdpd07! You'll always be one of our favourites!" tweeted RCB.





We tried our best it wasn't meant to be.



Thank you for all the memories, and all the best for your next stint @devdpd07! You'll always be one of our favourites! 🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLMegaAuction #IPL2022 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/rCiUGpWXjF — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 12, 2022





Interestingly, Padikkal had scored his maiden IPL century against RR last season. Padikkal scored an unbeaten 101 as he helped RCB defeat RR by 10 wickets in a group match in IPL 2021. The opening batsman, who finished IPL 2020 with 473 runs in 15 matches for RCB, was named the Emerging Player of the Season, which was his maiden campaign in the tournament.









Padikkal had carried his good form of 2020 into IPL 2021, compiling 411 runs which included an excellent 51-ball hundred – the fastest by an uncapped player in the league.