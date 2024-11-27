IPL: Is Venkatesh Iyer KKR’s Next Captain?

The cricketing world was shocked when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chose to part ways with their title-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer.

In a surprising twist at the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, KKR secured all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for a massive Rs 23.75 crore, sparking speculation that the Madhya Pradesh cricketer could be named the new captain for IPL 2025.

KKR’s aggressive bidding for Venkatesh Iyer saw them lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who were also keen to secure the all-rounder.

Venkatesh became the third-highest purchase of the auction, trailing behind Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore, Punjab Kings) and Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore, Lucknow Super Giants).

Despite the hefty price tag, KKR stood by their decision, emphasizing Venkatesh’s explosive batting, leadership potential, and all-round contributions.

Known for his ability to accelerate the run rate and thrive under pressure, Venkatesh has proven to be a match-winner for KKR since his IPL debut in 2021.

With a T20 batting strike rate over 135, he made an immediate impact, scoring 370 runs in his first season at an impressive average of 41.11.

Though his performance dipped in 2022, he made a strong comeback in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, scoring 404 runs in 2023 and 370 runs in 2024.

Venkatesh’s IPL career boasts one century and 11 fifties, proving his consistency in crucial matches. KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo praised the move, stating, “Securing Venky was one of our top priorities. We went all out for him, and having 90% of the players from the championship-winning team is a positive sign.”

In 2021, KKR purchased Venkatesh Iyer for just Rs 20 lakh, but he quickly became a key player in their lineup.

His standout performances, including a vital half-century against Mumbai Indians and four fifties in his debut season, earned him a permanent spot in the team.

Venkatesh's growth has been nurtured under the mentorship of KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit. Pandit, who guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2022, has played a key role in shaping Venkatesh’s career.

This continuity in coaching and team dynamics makes Venkatesh a valuable asset for KKR's future.

Having spent four seasons with KKR, Venkatesh understands the team’s culture and has built strong relationships with the coaching staff and players.

Under Pandit’s leadership, KKR ended their decade-long IPL title drought in 2024, with Venkatesh playing a pivotal role in the victory.

With his leadership experience, consistency, and deep connection with the team, Venkatesh Iyer looks poised to take over as KKR’s captain for IPL 2025, bringing a fresh new direction to the team’s future.