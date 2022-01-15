IPL says Tata bye bye to Vivo

Hyderabad: The new ad featuring Tata on the IPL pitch as title sponsor, replacing the smartphone maker Vivo, has taken the social media by storm. The first in a series of IPL ad campaigns hits Vivo for a six and establishes Tata in its logo is notable. In a way, it embodies the concept of "Make in India."A homegrown company, which has a deep industrial history, transformed the economy of the country along with the public sector units, has replaced the Chinese brand of mobile phones in the cash-rich cricket league, IPL.

It will now be called the Tata IPL. This gives a sense of satisfaction to the cricket fans who treat this game as a religion.

With the growing anti-China sentiments, Vivo had earlier pulled out of the IPL sponsorship in 2020. The phone-maker's association with the cricket league is set to end prematurely, as Tata has taken over the sponsorship for 2022 and 2023, after which the rights will be up for grabs again.

The smartphone maker had agreed to a record-breaking Rs 440 crore deal with the BCCI for title sponsorship rights of the IPL from 2018 to 2023. However, following a heavy backlash from Indians following the Galwan Valley military clash between India and China in 2020, Vivo decided to take a break last year.

The new Tata IPL video of 16 seconds is giving a touch of competition to the Makar Sankranti forwards on social media platforms. Taking the festive mood forward, Outcry Entertainment, which has released the ad, posted an interesting poster too, which screams: Kai Po Che, a victory cry used across Gujarat by kite-flying enthusiasts. Here the Tata appears to cut the string of the Vivo. In Hyderabadi parlance, "Haffaaaa!"

Guess which brand of car from Tata Motors will be listed as the trophy for the Man of the Series. It's just a matter of time when this announcement too creates a big buzz for the cricket league and car-maker.