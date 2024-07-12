James Anderson retires from Test cricket; terms it ‘best job in the world’

England pacer James Anderson finished a glittering 21-year-old career after England beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs in the first Test match at Lords.

Anderson took three wickets in West Indies’ second innings, after taking one wicket in the first, to finish on a grand total of 704 Test match wickets.

Playing in his 188th Test match, Anderson was given a guard of honour by both teams and a standing ovation from the crowd as he led his team out onto the field in the morning.

The 41-year-old was emotional after the match and said he was proud to have such a long career. “Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special. But yes, I am still trying to hold them (tears) back now, but I think I’m just really proud of playing for 20-odd years. It is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler. I’m just happy that I’ve made it this far. I am happy that I have been lucky enough to stay injury-free pretty much throughout my career. And yes, play for England. It is the best job in the world, so I have been privileged to be able to do it for a long time,” he told the official broadcaster after England’s win.

The fast bowler’s family, including his wife and daughters, who rang the bell at the start of the Test match, were with him on the field after England’s win.

Anderson had Joshua Da Silva (9) caught behind in his second over of the day Alzarri Joseph (8) soon followed with Gus Atkinson taking his wicket.

It was then one-way traffic as England called the shots but Anderson could have finished on 705 Test wickets had he taken a return catch Gudakesh Motie offered. The batter drove the ball straight back to the bowler but Anderson couldn’t hold on to the catch.

Anderson played alongside 109 England players in his two-decade long career and said he was lucky and privileged to play alongside so many of them. “I have been lucky to play with some amazing players, some of the most talented cricketers that have ever played the game, but more importantly, some really good blokes and some friends that I’ve made for life. And it is a really special sport. I think no other sport creates this sort of atmosphere, these sorts of friendships, and part of me is a little bit jealous of these lads who get to experience that for the next few years,” he added.

England won 83 Test matches with Anderson in the playing XI and some of the most memorable ones include the Ashes win against Australia in Australia in 2010-11 and a 2-1 series win in India in 2012. The Ashes win came after a 24-year long wait and the 2012 win over India was the last time a team won a Test series in India.