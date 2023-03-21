Jasprit Bumrah’s return crucial for India ahead of 50-over World Cup, says Aaron Finch

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has said pacer Jasprit Bumrah's return for the 50-over World Cup will be crucial for India.



The Cricket World Cup will take place later this year in October-November in India. Bumrah has been out of action since picking up a back injury in July 2022.

In an interview, Finch heaped praise on Bumrah, saying the fast bowler is the best in the world when fully fit.

"I think getting Jasprit Bumrah back is vital for India. He is the best in the world when he is up and running. So, if he is not available, that will probably lead to a hole in the innings in terms of wicket-taking ability because he is so dangerous," said Finch in an interview with Times of India.

The explosive opener also said that India need to figure out their opening combination, which can lay down the foundation for the remaining players and also allow them to be aggressive. Finch also added that India anyway do not have many weaknesses in their batting line-up in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The spot for Rohit Sharma's opening partner is up for grabs with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan the leading contenders.

"But if the Indian opening combination, gets a good platform, then the rest of the team can be aggressive. There is power in the middle order with Hardik and Sky being there. There are not many weaknesses in the Indian team. They have got great spin options and very good fast bowlers. What will come down to in the World Cup will be executed on a particular day," Finch added.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Aussies, Finch said that Glenn Maxwell's versatility will make him a huge player in the World Cup.

"Glenn Maxwell will be a huge player because of his ability to bat, bowl, and field. His versatility is crucial for the Australian team. I think the opening combination with the bat of David Warner and Travis Head will be a huge factor too. If they set a good platform, then the middle order and lower order can do so much," said Finch.

Currently, India and Australia are tied 1-1 in the three-match ODI series, with the series decider third game set to be played at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Australia are without their regular captain Pat Cummins and in his absence, Steve Smith is leading the side in the ODI series. Cummins' mother recently passed away due to breast cancer and the key fast bowler missed the final two matches of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Test series to remain in Australia alongside his grieving family.

Australia ended up losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Under Smith's captaincy, Australia won the third Test and thrashed India by 10 wickets to take the series to the deciding third fixture in the ODI series.

Earlier, former Australian cricketer, Shane Watson has suggested Smith shouldn't lead the national team again as the original skipper Cummins is doing a great job.

"No Steve shouldn't be leading the Aussie side again as Pat Cummins is doing good. He is doing a great job as a great leader. No question Steve Smith should lead the team," Watson told ANI.

Smith, the current vice-captain of the Australian cricket team, led the country in 34 Tests between 2014 and 2018, including their Test tour of India in 2017, a controversy-marred campaign in which Smith excelled with the bat, scoring three centuries. He was then sacked as Australia's captain in 2018 after he and other teammates were found guilty in a ball tempering scandal during their South Africa tour. Smith, who captained Australia across all the formats, was sacked as a leader and received a two-year leadership ban.

In the third ODI against India on Wednesday, Australia are expected to continue to explore team balance. Last year, on a number of occasions, Australia had deep batting lineups with Cameron Green or Maxwell batting at No. 8.