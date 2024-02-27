JKCA Talent Hunt 2024: Schedule, Age Requirement & Dates

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), has announced the schedule for its upcoming JKCA talent trail tournament 2024. To conduct the selection trial for shortlisted players JKCA trails 2024 registration Kashmir has started at the official website.

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has published the instructions for the registration of Talent Hunt 2024. The complete schedule will be announced soon.

Those Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh players who are desirous to attend the Talent Hunt 2024 must register themselves on the JKCA email IDs generated for various age groups by or before March 10, 2024.

JKCA Talent Hunt 2024

The desirous candidates to attend Talent Hunt for U-15 girls can register on email ID: [email protected], while under-16 boys can register themselves on [email protected] and under-19 boys can register on [email protected]

The desirous candidates for under-19 girls can register on email ID: [email protected], while the candidates desirous to attend the Talent Hunt for under-23 men, can register themselves [email protected] and for attending U-23 Women's Talent Hunt, the candidates can register themselves on [email protected]

The candidates eligible for attending Talent Hunt for U-15 girls, ought to be born on or after 01-09-2009 but before 31-08-2011, while the candidates eligible for attending Talent Hunt for U-16 boys, should be born on or after 01-09-2008 but before 31-08-2010 and the candidates eligible for attending Talent Hunt for U-19 boys, must be born on or after 01-09-2005.

Moreover, the candidates eligible for attending the Talent Hunt for U-19 girls, should be born on or after 01-01-2005, while the candidates eligible for attending the Talent Hunt for U-23 boys, should be born on or after 01-01-2001 and the candidates eligible for attending the Talent Hunt for U-23 girls, should be born on or after 01-01-2001.

As per the instructions issued by JKCA, the Registration Form is available on the JKCA Website: www.jkca.tv.