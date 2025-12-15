“Keep That Shot in Cold Storage”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Advice to Suryakumar Yadav After T20I Struggles

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav’s poor run of form in the ongoing India vs South Africa T20I series has drawn sharp scrutiny, with former captain **Sunil Gavaskar delivering a frank on-air assessment after the third T20I.

Suryakumar, known for his fearless strokeplay, endured a difficult series with the bat, managing just 2 runs in the first T20I, 5 runs in the second, and 12 runs in the third. His dismissals, particularly against pace, highlighted concerns over shot selection during a period where timing has eluded him.

The moment that sparked debate came in the third T20I, when Suryakumar attempted a trademark pick-up shot against Lungi Ngidi and was dismissed. Reacting instantly, Gavaskar advised caution, stating, “Keep that shot in cold storage,” suggesting that the stroke, though effective in the past, was now becoming a liability.

Gavaskar’s remark quickly gained traction on social media, igniting discussion among fans and analysts about whether Suryakumar should temporarily rein in his aggressive instincts to regain form.

Speaking after the match, Suryakumar offered a measured response. He dismissed suggestions of being out of form, stating that he feels confident in training and believes the runs will come with time. Emphasising the bigger picture, he said the team’s success mattered more than individual scores.

India went on to win the third T20I and seal the series, ensuring that Suryakumar’s struggles did not derail the team’s momentum. However, with key tournaments approaching, the spotlight remains firmly on the Mumbai batter to rediscover his touch.

As India looks ahead, the balance between Suryakumar’s natural attacking game and situational discipline will be closely watched — especially after Gavaskar’s now-viral “cold storage” advice.