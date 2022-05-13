KKR’s Pat Cummins ruled out of IPL 2022 with an injury

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with injury.

Cummins has already left the KKR team bubble for Sydney, where he will complete his rehabilitation ahead of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka, according to Cricbuzz.

The 29-year-old Aussie has picked up seven wickets in five games, apart from scoring 63 runs. He also registered IPL's joint-fastest half-century this season, when he scored fifty off 14 balls in KKR's five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI).

From 12 group games, KKR have 10 points and are placed seventh in the IPL 2022 points table.

The Australian Test captain had been playing the IPL 2022 with a minor hip injury. Since KKR have little chance to qualify for the playoffs, Cummins has decided to head back home to complete his rehabilitation at home before flying out to Sri Lanka for a full-fledged series, including two Tests, five One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and three Twenty Internationals (T20Is).

Cummins is expected to recover fully in a fortnight, according to cricket.com.au. It had already been announced he would miss the three T20 Internationals that begin the six-week-long tour of Sri Lanka.

Apart from leading the Test side, Cummins is also a regular starter in both white0ball formats. Australia have a hectic 18 months coming up as they will defend their T20 title Down Under at this year's World Cup before travelling to India for a five-match Test series. Following that they have an away Ashes campaign before returning to India for the Cricket World Cup in 2023.