Knight Riders, Tridents register winning starts at CPL 2020

Trinidad: Brilliant all-round performances dominated the opening day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 as Sunil Narine for Trinbago Knight Riders, followed by Rashid Khan and Mitchell Santner for Barbados Tridents gave their teams a winning start.

While Knight Riders ended Guyana Amazon Warriors' 11-match winning streak beating them by four wickets in a match reduced to 17 overs, Tridents edged aside St. Kitts & Nevis Patriot by six runs at the Brian Lara Academy at Tarouba on Tuesday.

In the opening match, Narine's 50 in 28 balls with four sixes and two fours, after taking two for 19 in his four overs were the key for Trinbago, though in the end they needed Bravo brothers, Darren (30) and Dwayne (six not out), to see them through with two balls to spare against Guyana Amazon Warriors, for whom ShimronHetmyer's scored 63 not out off just 44 balls.

Batting first, Warriors managed to register 144/5 which Knight Riders chased down with two balls to spare.

Brief Scores:Trinbago Knight Riders 147/6 (Narine 50, Darren Bravo 30; Naveen 2/21) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 144/5 (Hetmyer 63*, Taylor 33; Narine 2/19) by four wickets.

In the second match of the day, Santner (20 and 2 for 18) and Rashid (26 and 2 for 27) carried the day for Barbados Tridents and helped them to a winning start over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in their title defense. Tridents put up 153/9 in their stipulated 20 overs and they then restricted Patriots to 147/5 to win the game.

Brief scores: Barbados Tridents 153/9 (Holder 38, Mayers 37; Emrit 2/16) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 147/5 (Da Silva 41*, Dunk 34; Santner 2/18, Rashid 2/27) by 6 runs.