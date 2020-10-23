Kohli, Tendulkar wish recovery for Kapil Dev after 1983 World Cup-winning captain suffers heart attack.

The cricket fraternity, including Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, poured in wishes for a speedy recovery after former Indian captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and underwent an 'emergency 'coronary Angioplasty surgery' in the early hours of Friday.



The 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, complained of chest pain and was brought to the Fortis Escorts Heart Insititute. According to news reports, Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department of Fortis, performed the major heart surgery on Kapil Dev, who is currently admitted in the ICU.

Former India cricketer Madan Lal, part of Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup-winning side, put up a post on social media, revealing that his captain's surgery was successful and that he will be discharged in a couple of days.

"Please join me in sending prayers, strength, and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors, the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon," Madan Lal wrote on Twitter.

The doctors at the Delhi Fortis hospital have advised three weeks of rest for the 61-year-old former cricketer.

Kapil Dev is now stable after the emergency procedure, according to the doctors. Social media was bombarded with wishes for Kapil Dev on Friday.





My prayers are with you 🙏 hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2020





Get well soon Paaji @therealkapildev — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 23, 2020





Wishing u speedy recovery sir @therealkapildev 🙏... — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 23, 2020





Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏🏻 Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2020





Concerned to learn that the legendary #KapilDev has suffered a heart attack & is in hospital. His mighty heart won many a battle for India. Wishing him the very best in winning this one too. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 23, 2020





Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji. 🙏🏼 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2020



Having played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs, Kapil Dev was one of the greatest players to have ever represented India. He is the only player in cricket's history to bag over 400 wickets (434) and score more than 5,000 runs in Tests. He also served as India's national coach between 1999 and 2000. Kapil Dev was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.

