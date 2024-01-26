Meet Bengaluru's Mithun Chakravarthy: A comeback after a career-threatening injury

Hyderabad: Just two months after undergoing surgery to make a comeback to cricket, Bengaluru's cricket sensation Mithun Chakravarthy, who once held the world record for scoring an incredible (354 not out) runs in a domestic single match at the age of 16, is back on the field after overcoming a career-threatening setback.



In 2015, Mithun Chakravarthy, who was just 16 at the time, surprised the cricket community by surpassing the world record of 664 runs shared by the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, which was set in 1987–88. His remarkable talent and commitment were on display as he achieved an incredible team total of 729 runs with an undefeated knock of 354 runs in a 40-over match. Chakravarthy faced a severe setback a year later, a left thigh injury that cast a shadow over his burgeoning career. The dream of representing the under-19 Indian Cricket Team slipped away, forcing him to confront the harsh reality that his cricketing journey might be cut short.

The 17-year-old boy, who had already made a lasting impression on the cricket world, was forced to take a break and faced a critical turning point in his life. In an interview, Chakravarthy expressed, "Cricket was not just a game for me, it was my passion and the love of my life. For years, I spent many sleepless nights thinking about my lost career and opportunities because of the unexpected injury. I was mindful that I had to confront this circumstance head-on on my own”

Undeterred by the setback, Chakravarthy embarked on a unique journey of self-discovery. "Life took a turn, and for a year, I worked as a marketing specialist for some of India's top hospitals. This provided me the chance to consult with leading healthcare professionals, who recommended modern laser surgery to address my injury. The surgery marked the beginning of my solitary road to recovery," he shared.

In the present day, Mithun Chakravarthy, who is now 25 years old, is an inspiration to tenacity and willpower. He's back on the pitch, displaying the same enthusiasm and drive that characterized his formative years, just two months after the cutting-edge laser surgery that restored his dreams of being a cricket player. His quick recovery not only shows his own fortitude but also the effectiveness of advanced healthcare techniques.

Acknowledging the hurdles faced during recovery, Chakravarthy expressed, "The path to healing was challenging, but modern medical technology played a pivotal role in my comeback. I'm grateful for the opportunity to resume playing the sport I love."

JK Srikanth, the cricketing legend and former coach of Mithun, who once saw his extraordinary talent, expressed appreciation as well as a hint of regret. “Mithun was a unique gem who was bound for great success in the cricket world because of his amazing talent, commitment, and on-field abilities. Seeing him overcome previous hurdles brought on by the injury and return to the cricket field with the same passion is both encouraging and painful. Yet, there's a lingering sadness for the potential shortfall caused by that unfortunate injury, but life has to move on in whatever the world throws at you," Mr. JK Srikanth said.

As Chakravarthy returns to the cricket field after seven years, his tale becomes a guiding light for those encountering challenges in their youth. In a world fascinated by stories of strength and victory, Mithun Chakravarthy's journey symbolizes the unyielding spirit needed to chase one's passion despite difficulties.