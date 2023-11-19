Men's ODI WC: Travis Head becomes third Australian batter to score century in final

Ahmedabad: Travis Head on Sunday became the third Australian batter to score a century in the men's ODI World Cup final, in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup summit clash against India at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

Head joined the elite list of Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting to reach a three-figure score in the World Cup final.

Head reached his century in 94 deliveries, pushing Kuldeep Yadav's uppish delivery to long on.

Ricky Ponting was the first Australian to achieve the milestone after he hit a hundred against India back in 2003 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

In 2007, the left-handed Gilchrist scored 149 runs off 129 balls against Sri Lanka at Bridgetown in Barbados.

Sir Vivian Richards (138 not out against England in 1979), Aravinda de Silva (107 not out against Australia in 1996), Mahela Jayawardene (103 not out against India in 2011) and Clive Lloyd (102 against Australia in 1975) are the other batters to score a century in a World Cup final.

At the time of filing this report, Australia were 204/3 in 37 overs.