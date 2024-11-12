Mohammed Shami set to play first competitive match post recovery from injury; included in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy squad

Hyderabad: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been added to the Bengal Ranji Trophy squad with immediate effect and the veteran pacer is expected to be included in Bengal’s playing XI against Madhya Pradesh in Indore on Wednesday.

This will be Shami’s first competitive match after the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup Final.

Shami underwent the knife for a knee injury and successfully completed his rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He has received the necessary clearances from the NCA to play competitive cricket.

Naresh Ojha, the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal, said Shami's inclusion is a major boost for Indian cricket. “In a major boost to Indian cricket and Bengal Ranji Trophy team, star pacer Mohammad Shami will make a comeback into competitive cricket for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match in Indore starting on Wednesday,” Ojha said in a media release.

The secretary added that Shami will spearhead Bengal’s pace attack. “Shami, who has been out of competitive action since India's ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last November, will spearhead the Bengal pace bowling attack against Madhya Pradesh,” the release added.

Ojha opined that Shami’s inclusion will lift the morale of the entire Bengal Ranji team. “Shami's inclusion in the Bengal team will not just be a big boost but also lift the morale of the entire team, which aims to make it to the next round of the Ranji Trophy. Bengal, who are currently in the fifth spot in the points table with eight points from four games, bagged three crucial points from their last match against Karnataka,” Ojha stated.

Shami arrived in Indore on Tuesday, well in time for the match.

The 34-year-old pacer bowled extensively under the watchful eyes of Indian cricket team’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after India had lost the first Test match against New Zealand.

Shami had bowled at full throttle and the pacer, by his own admission, was in good rhythm and looked 100% raring to go.

The Bengal pacer, however, is not named in the Indian Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts at Perth on November 22.