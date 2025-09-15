Live
- US-India Trade Negotiations Resume As White House Signals Breakthrough
- Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks Match Official's Dismissal Over Asia Cup Handshake Dispute
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes internship appointment letters
- Supreme Court Issues Ultimatum On Bihar Electoral Roll Revision Process
- We will take all necessary precautions for the conduct of SIR says Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Adani Enterprises to build Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway project for Rs 4,081 crore
- Arrangements should be made to celebrate Public Administration Day in Wanaparthy district on September 17
- Apple Unveils AirPods Pro 3 with U2 Chip, Heart-Rate Monitor, and Live Translation
- The Right Way to Do Scalp Massage for Faster Hair Growth
- AI growing fast, regulation must keep pace: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025 After Oval Heroics
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025 for his match-winning nine-wicket haul in The Oval Test against England, helping India draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.
Mohammed Siraj has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025.
He got this award for his superb spell in the last Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval. Siraj took nine wickets in the match. His effort helped India level the series 2-2.
He was also named Player of the Match. In the second innings, he took a five-wicket haul. In total, he bowled 46 overs in the Test.
Siraj beat Matt Henry (New Zealand) and Jayden Seales (West Indies) for the award. He played all five Tests in the series. He finished as India’s top wicket-taker with 23 wickets.
Siraj said the award is a special honour. He thanked his teammates and support staff for their encouragement.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also praised him. Siraj’s performance pushed him to his career-best ICC Test ranking.