Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025 After Oval Heroics

Mohammed Siraj has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025.

He got this award for his superb spell in the last Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval. Siraj took nine wickets in the match. His effort helped India level the series 2-2.

He was also named Player of the Match. In the second innings, he took a five-wicket haul. In total, he bowled 46 overs in the Test.

Siraj beat Matt Henry (New Zealand) and Jayden Seales (West Indies) for the award. He played all five Tests in the series. He finished as India’s top wicket-taker with 23 wickets.

Siraj said the award is a special honour. He thanked his teammates and support staff for their encouragement.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also praised him. Siraj’s performance pushed him to his career-best ICC Test ranking.