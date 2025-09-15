  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports > Cricket

Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025 After Oval Heroics

Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025 After Oval Heroics
x

Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025 After Oval Heroics

Highlights

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025 for his match-winning nine-wicket haul in The Oval Test against England, helping India draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

Mohammed Siraj has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025.

He got this award for his superb spell in the last Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval. Siraj took nine wickets in the match. His effort helped India level the series 2-2.

He was also named Player of the Match. In the second innings, he took a five-wicket haul. In total, he bowled 46 overs in the Test.

Siraj beat Matt Henry (New Zealand) and Jayden Seales (West Indies) for the award. He played all five Tests in the series. He finished as India’s top wicket-taker with 23 wickets.

Siraj said the award is a special honour. He thanked his teammates and support staff for their encouragement.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also praised him. Siraj’s performance pushed him to his career-best ICC Test ranking.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick