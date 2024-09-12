Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead 16-member Bangladesh squad for India Test series

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead a 16-member Bangladesh cricket team for their two-match Test series against India.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made the announcement of naming the squad for the India series on social media.

The only surprise in the 16-member squad is the inclusion of wicketkeeper and batter Jaker Ali while Shoriful Islam misses out due to an injury. Islam injured his groin during Bangladesh’s recent Test series tour to Pakistan.

India and Bangladesh will play the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19 while Green Park in Kanpur will host the second Test match from September 27.

Former skipper and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, opening batter Litton Das and middle-order mainstay Mushfiqur Rahim all find a place in the Bangladesh squad.

The trio, along with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Nahid Rana, played a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s Test series win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi last month.

All the mainstays have retained their place in the team.

A media release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board said: “Left-arm paceman Shoriful Islam is still recovering from a groin injury and was unavailable for the series.”

Bangladesh are searching for their first Test win in India after having lost all three previously played Test matches in India.

The two Test matches are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle and India are currently on the top of the standings with 68.52 percentage points.

Bangladesh, after their series win over Pakistan, are currently placed fourth with 45.83 percentage points.

Australia and New Zealand occupy the second and third spot on the WTC points table. The top two teams will qualify for the World Test Championship Final, scheduled to be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London next year.

After the two Test matches, India and Bangladesh will play three T20 internationals.

Bangladesh squad for India Test series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Jaker Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed.