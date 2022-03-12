PAK VS AUS: Usman Khawaja scores century in Pakistan – his country of birth [Watch]

Usman Khawaja experienced a memorable moment in his Test career on Saturday as he scored a Test century in Pakistan – his country of birth.

Khawaja recorded his 11th century in the whites for Australia in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at National Stadium, Karachi.

The opening batsman reached the three-digit score in 193 deliveries on Day 1 of the second Test. Khawaja opened the innings with his David Warner and the two put up 82 runs for the first wicket. Warner got out for 36 off 48 balls. He struck three fours and two sixes in his knock.

Khawaja scored the century in the 64th over after Steve Smith had reached a 35th Test fifty with Australia 2-198.

WHAT A MOMENT! Usman Khawaja brings up his ton in Pakistan!

While Khawaja was born in Islamabad, his family hails from Karachi, where he spent a lot of time before moving to Australia. Fair to say, his century on Saturday will go as one of the historic moments in his international career.

Test hundreds don't get much more special than this one from Usman Khawaja!

The top-order batsman has been in form since his return to Test cricket this January after a gap of over two years. The 35-year-old Aussie has scored three centuries in his last six innings. His previous three hundreds had come off 29 innings.

In the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Khawaja missed on a century by just three runs. After the hosts declared at 476, Khawaja and Warner gave Australia a flying start. While Warner got out for 68, Khawaja fell for 97 off 159 balls.

Earlier in the day, Australia handed a debut to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who earned his first Australia call up in 2017. He received his Baggy Green cap before play by his Queensland captain Khawaja.

What a moment for Mitch Swepson and what a speech from Usman Khawaja as he presented his Queensland teammate with Baggy Green No.464 in Karachi this morning

Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test: Playing XIs

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.