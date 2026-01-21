On Tuesday, the day before ICC will take a final decision on Bangladesh’s participation at the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup, the PCB writes to ICC to the governing body saying that it backs BCB’s decision of not wanting to play its matches in India amid political unrest in the neighbouring country. ESPNcricinfo understands that PCB copied all the ICC Board members in the mail.

“The ICC has called a meeting of the Board on Wednesday to discuss the T20 World Cup controversy of Bangladesh Cricket Board asking for Bangladesh’s games to be moved out of India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns,” an official told ESPNcricinfo.

While PCB emailing the ICC ahead of the Board meet on Tuesday may raise some eyebrows, it is understood that it will have no bearing on ICC’s current stand of not altering the schedule of the World Cup which allows Bangladesh to play its matches in Sri Lanka, co-hosts of the tournament along with India. So far, ICC has maintained this station and communicated to BCB during addresses last week.

ICC and BCB have held several meetings to try and find a result to the impasse, with the most recent bone being in Dhaka over the weekend. still, neither side has backed down from their stage- ICC wanting matches to do as planned and BCB unintentional to shoot their platoon to India. January 21( Wednesday) was marked as a deadline for a decision to be taken lower than three weeks before the event begins.