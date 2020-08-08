PCB looking to invite England for T20I series in Pak: report

London : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to invite England to tour the country for a T20I series later in the year. Pakistan are currently touring England for an ongoing three-match Test series that will be followed by a T20I series consisting of as many matches.

According to DawnNews, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan will meet his England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) counterpart Tom Harrison next week and formally put forward the invite. Additionally, he is also ready to offer the option of England touring Pakistan early 2021 if it isn't possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

England have not toured Pakistan since the 2005/06 series due to security concerns but the team's head coach Chris Silverwood had said recently that he has no problem with the team undertaking a short tour of the country ahead of a scheduled visit in 2022.

"For me it's great that it's a topic of conversation again," Silverwood told Sky Sports. "We are looking to get back there."

"Personally, I'd have no problem going," he said. "I've never been so it would be nice to go and have a look. And I know our batsmen are looking forward to batting on their wickets."