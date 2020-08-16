People Will never Forget How You Made Them Feel: Sakshi Dhoni

Cricket fans across the world were shocked and disappointed when they heard about the retirement of renowned Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, India's prized possession. The captain who brought laurels to the country announced that he was calling time on his career out of the blue.

The cricketing fraternity was caught unawares by this shocker from the cricket great. MSD fans can't forget India's winning spree under Dhoni's captaincy. So it's hard to come to terms with the news of the retirement of another cricketing great.

The attitude and talent of MS Dhoni both on and off screen are unmatched and much talked about in sports circles. The lightning reflex he showed behind the stumps while catching and stumping the batsmen was incredible. No wonder that former Cricketer and Indian coach Ravi Shastri said that MS Dhoni was quicker than a pickpocket when it came to wicketkeeping. He was one cricketer who could bat, bowl, do wicketkeeping while also anchoring the team as captain of the ship.

Depsite being the greatest cricketer and the most envied captain of the Men in Blue, Dhoni never let success get to his head. His close friends fondly remember him as the same Ranchi boy although he has turned into a phenomena after joining International cricket.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney while stating that MSD had inspired a whole new generation also recalled the image of his winning shot at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final saying the scene will be etched in the memory of cricket lovers around the world

It will be very long before people forget this great game finisher and game changer. This bolt from the blue will continue to haunt his fans until the Indian cricket finds a replacement who will excel Dhoni's capabilities. While social media was flooded with nostalgic, emotional and good luck messages for Captain Cool, the most touching message was from his wife Sakshi.

"You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion," said Sakshi Dhoni.

Sakshi's post concluded with a quote by Maya Angelou, the American poet which reads: "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

Now, that's Dhoni for you—A cricketer who made you feel on top of the world when India clinched the first T20 World Cup.