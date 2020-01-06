'Pick KL Rahul over Shikhar Dhawan for T20 World Cup,' insists former World Cup winner

Former Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has insisted that Team India must go with KL Rahul to partner Rohit Sharma for the opening slot for the T20 World Cup.

The World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia between October and November. One-time winners, India, last reached the final in 2014, which they lost to Sri Lanka.

Srikkanth revealed his opinion about Dhawan before the first Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and Sri Lanka, which got abandoned due to wet patches on the pitch in Guwahati on Sunday.

"Runs against SL (Sri Lanka) don't count. If I was chairman of selectors, I won't pick Dhawan in the T20 WC squad. There is no competition between him and Rahul. Only one winner," Srikkanth said on Star Sports Tamil on Sunday.

Dhawan, who has played close to 200 white-ball games for India, missed the recent home series against the West Indies due to an injury. During his absence, Rahul set the benchmark high. In six innings across three T20Is and three One0Day internationals (ODIs), Rahul scored a hundred and three half-centuries. Especially in the T20I format, Rahul has two centuries and averages more than 40, whereas Dhawan averages not even 30 and is yet to reach the triple-digit score.

Speaking about his injuries and current form prior to the Guwahati game, Dhawan said," Lots of injuries last year, but it's part and parcel of the game. It's a new year, looking forward to a new start. I always take things in a positive manner. Injuries are natural, just take them in my stride.

Looking forward to scoring lots of runs this year, be a more impactful player, win matches for my team and win the World Cup. This series is a good opportunity for me to score runs. I am always developing my game, developing new shots," Dhawan told Star Sports in Guwahati.

India and Sri Lanka next fly to Indore for the second T20I of the three-match series.