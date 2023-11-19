Preview of India Vs Australia ICC World Cup finals

Hyderabad : The final match of ICC World Cup between India and Australia will be played shortly at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad of Gujarat. Many cricket lovers have already thronged the stadium to experience the toughest rivalry match.



The hosts who are unbeaten and backed by a billion people vs the most successful team at World Cups. In fact, it was at the same venue earlier this year where these two nations celebrated 75 years of diplomatic ties through cricket. However, expect a fierce contest between these two powerhouses on the field.

India are unlikely to change a combination that has served them for six games in a row with the exception of a late fitness issue. Ravichandran Ashwin did partake in a lengthy bowling and batting session and given his impact when the two sides met in Chennai, there could be a line of thought towards fielding him. Such a temptation though will be resisted for it'll leave the team with a two seamer attack or a pure batter short.



Travis Head was the Player of the Match in the WTC final against India earlier this year and comes into the final on the back of an all-round match-winning show in Kolkata. But Mohammed Shami has an outstanding record against left-handers bowling round the wicket in this tournament. He could be summoned early at first change against Head and David Warner.



Australia contemplated but couldn't fit Marcus Stoinis into their XI for the semifinal with Marnus Labuschagne getting the nod. It's a discussion that they're likely to have again but will ultimately persist with the same team.

Josh Hazlewood has dismissed Kohli five times in the last six ODIs they've played against each other. The short ball is a likely ploy and should have had India's No.3 in Chennai only for Marsh to put down a catch. Expect Australia to go to that line of attack against the tournament's highest run-getter.