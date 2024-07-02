Rayalaseema Kings go down against Vizag Warriors in their second game

Vizag : Rayalaseema Kings went down by 8 wickets to Vizag Warriors in their second game of the Andhra Premier League today at the Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Tuesday. Put into bat by Vizag Warriors, Kings got off to a slow start and lost their opening batter DB Prasanth Kumar in the 3rd over. K Haneesh Reddy and P Roshan Kumar then put on a 30 run stand for the second wicket and steadied the ship.

2 wickets in the last over of the powerplay put the Kings on the back foot. Gavvala Mallikarjuna bowled well in the middle overs and bagged 3 wickets in his quota of 4 overs. Gutta Rohit came in as an impact player for the Kings and played a cameo of 21 runs off 11 balls to help post a score of 130 runs. Shaik Kamaruddin also played a cameo of 19 runs in 12 balls.



Chasing 130, the Kings had a great start with Bandaru Sujhan falling for just a single. However, Ashwin Hebbar and Srikar Bharat led the charge for the Vizag Warriors and helped them ace the chase. In the end came Muvvala Yuvan who made a small partnership with Bharat as he scored 18 from only 6 balls.



Scorecard:

Round: Group Fixtures - Match 4

Rayalaseema Kings (RK) vs Vizag Warriors(VZW)

VZW won by 8 wickets

RK - 130-9 in 20 overs (K Haneesh Reddy- 22, Gutta Rohit - 21)

VZW bowlers: K Sudharshan 4-1-17-3, G Mallikarjuna 4-0-15-3

VZW - 131-2 in 14.5 overs (Ashwin Hebbar - 56, Srikar Bharat - 47*)

RK bowlers: G Reddy 3-0-35-1, S Kamaruddin 2-0-18-1