Rohit Sharma clears fitness test ahead of selection meeting for India vs West Indies

India's limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma has reportedly cleared his fitness test.

Rohit is available to lead the Indian team in the upcoming home series against West Indies. The opening batsman recently missed India's tour of South Africa as he was recovering from a hamstring injury.

The 34-year-old cricketer underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"Yes, Rohit has cleared his fitness test and he will be leading the side in the upcoming series against West Indies," a source told ANI.









Meanwhile, the source also confirmed that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the series against West Indies. Bumrah played all the matches in South Africa and will be given the time off as a part of his workload management.

"Jasprit Bumrah is all but set to be rested as his workload management is important looking at the international calendar. He featured in all Tests and ODIs against South Africa, so it is important we give him a break," the source added.

Meanwhile, there have also been reports regarding India including Rishi Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan for the upcoming home series.

Himachal Pradesh all-rounder Rishi made his India debut in 2016 under MS Dhoni in Australia. He played three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) Down Under, scoring 12 runs in two innings and claiming a wicket. Later that year, Rishi travelled with the Indian team to Zimbabwe, where he made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut. He scored one run and bagged a wicket in the only T20I he played on that tour.

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to get a chance in the T20Is. Both the players had a fine run in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali. While Rishi impressed with his all-around abilities in the domestic 50-over tournament, Khan's last-ball six helped Tamil Nadu secure a nail-biting win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Final.