Rohit Sharma Clears Retirement Rumors After Resting for India vs Australia Test

Rohit Sharma explained why he decided to "rest" during the fifth India vs Australia Test in Sydney. Many people thought this meant he was going to retire because he had not been playing well. At 38 years old, with no more Tests for months, it seemed like the end of his career. He only scored 31 runs in five innings, which made him feel he should step aside.

Rohit said, "I decided to rest because I wasn’t scoring runs. It was an important match, and we couldn’t have an out-of-form player. The coach and selectors agreed with my decision."

He also talked about retirement rumors. He said, "I’m not retiring. I just wanted to focus on the present. I’m not leaving cricket, but I needed to rest for this match."

Rohit, a father of two, said, "I’ve been playing cricket for a long time. No one can tell me when to retire or sit out. I know what I want."

When asked if he was stepping down as captain, he smiled and said, "I’m not going anywhere."

Rohit’s decision gave Shubman Gill the chance to play in the important fifth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India is trailing 1-2.

Rohit finished by saying, "I’m here to win for the team, but sometimes stepping aside is best for the team. It’s all about teamwork."