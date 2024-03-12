Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Mumbai’s clinical performance with the bat

New Delhi: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar heaped praises on Mumbai batters for their performance on day three of the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha at the BKC ground here for showing “more discipline, patience, and commitment in the second inning.”

Tendulkar was at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday to watch the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha. Tendulkar was joined by former captain Dilip Vengsarkar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Musheer Khan resumed the day three proceedings with the latter scoring his second century of the season. Rahane was sent back by Harsh Dubey for 73 when he tried to defend the ball outside off, nicking it back into the wicket-keeper’s hands after stitching a match-saving 130-run partnership with Musheer Khan.

Praising the Mumbai batters' efforts on day three, Tendulkar congratulated skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Musheer Khan for their partnership which solidified Mumbai's position in the match after losing early wickets. Tendulkar also appreciated Shreyas Iyer's effort with the bat.

“Mumbai displayed a lot more discipline, patience, and commitment in the second innings. First, a crucial partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Musheer Khan put Mumbai in a solid position. Then, Musheer’s stand with Shreyas Iyer has taken the game further away from Vidarbha,” Tendulkar wrote on Instagram

“Had a good time watching the game today with my friends and colleagues,” he further added.

Musheer Khan went on to break legendary Sachin Tendulkar's 29-year-old record to become the youngest Mumbai batter to score a century (off 255 balls) in the Ranji Trophy final. Harsh Dubey claimed the prize wicket of Musheer, trapping him plumb in front of the stumps for 136.

After a series of low scores, while making his comeback in first-class cricket, Shreyas Iyer finally found his rhythm with the bat as he went on to score 95 runs before missing out on a well-deserved century.

Riding on Musheer Khan (136), Shreyas Iyer (95), and Ajinkya Rahane (73) Mumbai set the target of 538 runs before getting bowled out on 418 in the second innings.

For Vidarbha, hopes of winning the Ranji Trophy for the third time seem to be hanging by a thread. They need two big batting performances on day four to inch closer to the target.

At the stumps on day three, Vidarbha are 10 for no loss chasing the massive target of 538.