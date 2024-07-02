Sai Sudarshan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana added to Indian squad for first two T20s against Zimbabwe

Indian cricketers Sai Sudarshan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana will join the Indian cricket team for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The three cricketers have been named in the Indian squad, which will be led by Shubman Gill, for the first two T20 internationals.

Sudarshan, Jitesh and Harshit will replace Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian team.



Samson, Dube and Jaiswal were a part of India’s victorious ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad and they have been stranded in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl.



The trio were supposed to travel to Zimbabwe directly from the West Indies but inclement weather changed their plans.



India are scheduled to play five T20s in Zimbabwe from July 6. All matches will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.



The entire Indian squad will board a charter flight on Tuesday evening and arrive in India on Wednesday. The victorious Indian team will be felicitated by the prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has however not named any replacements for fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed and batter Rinku Singh. The duo were a part of the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup cas travelling reserves.



They will also leave for India on Tuesday along with the entire Indian squad.



Only Sai Sudharsan, who is currently playing county cricket for Surrey at the Oval in London, will join the team directly from London. He will leave for Harare in a day and will join the rest of the team.



The Indian team has left for Harare and the team will be coached by former Indian batter VVS Laxman, who is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).



India’s updated squad for first two T20Is vs Zimbabwe:



Shubman Gill (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (wk) and Harshit Rana.