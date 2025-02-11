Salman Butt Defends PCB, Dismisses Floodlight Claims After Ravindra Injury

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has backed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as debates continue over Rachin Ravindra’s injury in the ongoing tri-series against New Zealand. The New Zealand all-rounder sustained a head injury in the opening ODI at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, reigniting discussions about floodlight visibility at the venue.

Ravindra, attempting a catch in the deep, misjudged the ball’s trajectory and suffered a severe blow to his forehead. The impact caused heavy bleeding, forcing him to exit the field immediately, his face covered with a towel. Spectators and analysts raised concerns about the brightness and effectiveness of the recently installed LED floodlights.

Butt dismissed these concerns, attributing the incident to the player's miscalculation rather than infrastructure deficiencies. Speaking on a local television program, he remarked, “People will believe what they want to believe. The floodlights are state-of-the-art. When New Zealand batters were hitting sixes against deliveries clocking close to 150 kph, there were no complaints about visibility. A fielder positioned 70 meters away missed the ball due to misjudgment, not lighting issues. He is a quality player, but perhaps he lost balance and got injured.”

New Zealand Cricket later confirmed that Ravindra sustained a forehead laceration requiring stitches. The statement did not cite any external factors contributing to the injury, reinforcing the notion that it was an on-field accident rather than a technical failure.

Meanwhile, the debate around stadium lighting gained further traction following an unrelated incident in India. The second ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack experienced a 30-minute delay due to a floodlight malfunction. The Odisha Cricket Association faced scrutiny, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking clarification on the issue.