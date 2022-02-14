Second T20I: Australia overcome Sri Lanka in Super Over thriller

Sydney: Brilliant bowling by Josh Hazelwood helped Australia hold their nerve to get the better of Sri Lanka in a thrilling Super Over in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Hazlewood was spot on with his bowling in the Super Over and restricted Sri Lanka to just five runs. Maxwell and Stoinis then completed the formalities with the bat and won the match in three balls, helping Australia take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Sri Lanka, who lost the opening T20I match on Friday, decided to bowl first after electing to bat first. They managed to restrict Australia to 164/6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks to a knock of 48 by Josh Inglis with Dushmantha Chameera (2/30) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/33) leading the bowling efforts for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka made a match of it as they rode on a 53-ball 73 by Pathum Nissanka and 19-ball 34 by skipper Dasun Shanaka helping them reach 164/8 in 20 overs. Hazlewood claimed 3/22 for Australia.

Sri Lanka had to make a forced change with Binura Fernando being unavailable for this match, with round-arm seamer Nuwan Thushara replacing him. Australia, on the other side, rested Mitchell Starc and brought the Kane Richardson. Ben McDermott, the highest scorer for Australia in the first T20I, started with intent but soon fell to debutant Nuwan Thushara, failing to clear Wanindu Hasaranga at long-on.