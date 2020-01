Sibley, Denly build England lead against South Africa

Cape Town : Dom Sibley and Joe Denly stretched England's lead on an attritional third afternoon of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Sunday after James Anderson had polished off the home side's first innings in the morning.

England were 109 for two in their second innings at tea, an overall lead of 155 runs. Sibley and Denly put on 73 for the second wicket before Denly was out for 31 when he hooked a short-pitched ball from Anrich Nortje and was caught by Dwaine Pretorius at fine leg.

It was slow going, with the partnership taking up 33 overs, but it consolidated England's advantage on a pitch where batsmen have struggled to bat fluently. Denly faced 111 balls, while Sibley was unbeaten on 44 off 127 deliveries at tea.

Anderson completed a five-wicket haul and Ben Stokes set an England catching record at the start of the day when South Africa were bowled out for 223, giving England a first innings lead of 46.

Anderson took both South Africa's remaining wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 223, adding only eight runs to their overnight total.

Stokes set an England Test record for a fielder when he held his fifth catch of the innings to dismiss last batsman Nortje off Anderson's bowling.