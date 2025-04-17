Smriti Mandhana named icon player for Ratnagiri Jets in Women's Maharashtra Premier League

Pune: Ratnagiri Jets, the two-time champions of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) in the men’s circuit, announced its official foray into women’s cricket by acquiring a franchise in the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL). In a move that signals serious intent and commitment to the women’s game, the franchise named Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as its icon player for the next three seasons.

The left-handed opener, regarded as one of the most elegant and consistent batters in the world, was recently conferred the Best International Cricketer of the Year (Women) by the BCCI for the 2023–24 season. She was one of the top picks ahead of the WMPL player auctions, which will take place in Pune on April 17, alongside the men's MPL auctions.

Smriti, speaking on her association with the Ratnagiri Jets, said, "I’m thrilled to join the Ratnagiri Jets family as their icon player. The franchise has demonstrated success in the MPL and a clear vision for the women’s game. I’m excited to play a part in shaping the next chapter of this journey and cannot wait to hit the ground running with my new teammates. Together, we aim to inspire and win hearts both on and off the field."

With this new chapter in the women’s league, the Ratnagiri Jets franchise aims to mirror its achievements in the men’s competition and build a robust team to compete in the opening season of the WMPL, set to begin the last week of May.

At the core of the franchise’s vision, driven by its WMPL co-owners- JetSynthesys, Royal Goldfieldd Club Resort, Fleetguard Filters Private Limited, and Kranti Wines Private Limited - is a strong commitment to nurturing grassroots talent, fostering equal opportunity in sport, and shaping the future stars of Indian cricket.

Ratnagiri Jets is now gearing up for the inaugural season of the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League with a strong focus on talent scouting, team structure, and community outreach in the run-up to the tournament.



