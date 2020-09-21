SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli will be wary of this Sunrisers’ fast bowler in IPL 2020  

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Sandeep Sharma has a terrific record against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli is one of the most feared batsmen in the world, across formats. Even in the IPL, no batsman has scored more runs than Kohli, who has 5,412 runs at 37.85 in his IPL account, having played all the 12 previous seasons. He has recorded five centuries in the T20 league, one less than leader Chris Gayle. When RCB is in action, the opposition usually has special plans for Kohli.

However, SRH's Sandeep has shown that dominating Kohli from the other end is not impossible. The SRH fast bowler has dismissed Kohli six times in 10 innings in the IPL, making him the joint-most successful bowler alongside Ashish Nehra against Kohli in the IPL. While Nehra has managed to keep over 50% of deliveries as a dot against Kohli, Sandeep has a record of 42.8% dot balls against the talented batsman.

Sandeep has dominated the RC captain like no other, dismissing the batter once every seven deliveries so far. The 27-year-old fast bowler, who has been associated with the IPL since 2013, has 95 wickets to his name in 79 matches. While he has taken two four-fors but is yet to register a five-wicket haul.

Next in line are Dhawal Kulkarni and New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan, who has dismissed Kohli three times each in 11 and eight innings respectively.

While RCB is yet to win the IPL trophy, SRH clinched the 2016 IPL, where they coincidentally defeated Kohli's RCB in the latter's backyard of Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.