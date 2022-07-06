Steve Smith on England's Baz Ball approach: Intrigued to see how long it lasts

Former Australia captain Steve Smith has termed England's new approach to Test cricket, which is famously labelled as the 'Baz Ball', "exciting" but has questioned its sustainability.

Following the 4-0 loss in The Ashes Down Under last summer, England have bounced back in style under new Test coach Brendon ('Baz') McCullum, producing four consecutive 250-plus fourth-innings totals at astonishing run-rates. The English side has won all their four games under the new coach and captain McCullum and Ben Stokes.

They kickstarted the English summer with a 3-0 whitewash of World Test Championship (WTC) winners New Zealand. After that, they defeated a star-studded India by seven wickets in the rescheduled fifth Test to draw the five-match series 2-2.

"Guys just keep joking about it – I think Ronnie (Australia's coach Andrew McDonald) has had enough of hearing about 'Baz-ball' to be honest – it's good fun to joke about," a laughing Smith said after he finally finished his net session on Wednesday, according to cricket.com.au.

Despite Australia chasing their consecutive series wins in Asia for the first time in 16 years, it is England that are in the limelight.

"It's been exciting. I'm just intrigued to see how long it lasts if it's sustainable. If you come in on a wicket that's got some grass on it and Josh Hazlewood, (Pat) Cummins, and (Mitchell) Starc are rolling in at you, is it going to be the same? I'm intrigued by it all … Is it going to work every time? I don't know," added Smith.

With another edition of The Ashes due to be played next year, the Aussies are keeping a close watch on their arch-rivals.

Speaking about Root, who recently recorded his 29th Test century, one more than Smith, the Australian batsman said," He's played a few more Tests than me!" Root averages 50.76 having played 121 Tests, while Smith has a superior average of 59.37 having played just 86 Tests.

Last week, Australia thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Galle International Stadium in the first Test, which could have ended in two days if not for rain.

"We went at a good pace in the first Test – if you were sitting there not playing your shots or looking to score, you were probably going to get out eventually. So it was 'get them before they get us'," said Smith, who just managed to score six as Australia did not bat for the second time in the first Test.

Steve Smith: I hate getting run out



Smith's innings came to an early end in Galle after a mix-up with opening batsman Usman Khawaja that saw the former get run out.

"I hate getting run out. I think anyone does, particularly given the conditions and just gifting them a wicket, one of the most experienced players. I was pretty upset. That happens in the game, I got over it pretty quickly, had to keep moving forward and that's part of the game.

"I spoke to 'Uz' straight after, it was pretty chilled, so mix-ups happen and we keep moving on," added Smith, who did not shy to show his anger to Khawaja on the field when the mix-up happened.

The second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka, which is also going to be played in Galle, is scheduled to begin on Friday (June 8). Pat Cummins and Co are 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.