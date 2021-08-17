T20 World Cup 2021 full schedule announced: India kickstart campaign with Pakistan clash

India will take on Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Oct. 24 at the Dubai International Stadium as the International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the full schedule of the tournament.



The T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Oman and the UAE, will go underway on Oct. 17 with the Round 1 games between Oman and Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Bangladesh and Scotland respectively in Muscat.

As many as eight teams have been divided into two groups: A and B for the Round 1 games. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 12s round, which will also feature the top eight ranked sides. The Super 12s will begin on Oct. 23 and will be played across three venues in the UAE: Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

While the first semi-final will be played in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10, the second semi-final and the final will be held in Dubai on Nov. 11 and 14 respectively.

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman

(Top two teams from each group advance to Super 12s)

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1.

(Top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals)

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Complete schedule:

Round 1

Oct 17: Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3.30PM IST); Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat (7.30PM IST)

Oct 18: Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (3.30PM IST); Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (7.30PM IST)

Oct 19: Scotland v PNG, Muscat (3.30PM IST); Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat (7.30PM IST)

Oct 20: Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (3.30PM IST); Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi (7.30PM IST)

Oct 21: Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3.30PM IST); Oman v Scotland, Muscat (7.30PM IST)

Oct 22: Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah (3.30PM IST); Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah (7.30PM IST)

Super 12s

Oct 23: Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi (3.30PM IST); England v West Indies, Dubai (7.30PM IST)

Oct 24: A1 v B2, Sharjah (3.30PM IST); India v Pakistan, Dubai (7.30PM IST)

Oct 25: Afghanistan v B1, Sharjah (7.30PM IST)

Oct 26: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai (3.30PM IST); Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah (7.30PM IST)

Oct 27: England v B2, Abu Dhabi (3.30PM IST); B1 v A2, Abu Dhabi (7.30PM IST)

Oct 28: Australia v A1, Dubai (3.30PM IST)

Oct 29: West Indies v B2, Sharjah (3.30PM IST); Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai (7.30PM IST)

Oct 30: South Africa v A1, Sharjah (3.30PM IST); Australia v England, Dubai (7.30PM IST)

Oct 31: Afghanistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (3.30PM IST); India v New Zealand, Dubai (7.30PM IST)

Nov 1: England v A1, Sharjah (7.30PM IST)

Nov 2: South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi (3.30PM IST); Pakistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (7.30PM IST)

Nov 3: New Zealand v B1, Dubai (3.30PM IST); India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (7.30PM IST)

Nov 4: Australia v B2, Dubai (3.30PM IST); West indies v A1, Abu Dhabi (7.30PM IST)

Nov 5: New Zealand v A2, Sharjah (3.30PM IST); India v B1, Dubai (7.30PM IST)

Nov 6: Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi (3.30PM IST); England v South Africa, Sharjah (7.30PM IST)

Nov 7: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (3.30PM IST); Pakistan v B1, Sharjah (7.30PM IST)

Nov: India v A2, Dubai (7.30PM IST)

Knock-out stage

Nov 10: Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2), Abu Dhabi (7.30PM IST)

Nov 11: Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2), Dubai (7.30PM IST)

Nov 14: Final, Dubai (7.30PM IST)