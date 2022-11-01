T20 World Cup: Crucial update on Aaron Finch’s hamstring injury [Details]

Australia are reportedly awaiting the diagnosis of the severity of skipper Aaron Finch's injury in the ongoing T20 World Cup.



Finch played his best innings for Australia in months, on Monday, when Australia took on Ireland in their Super 12 fixture at the Gabba, Brisbane. While he earned the Player of the Match for scoring a 44-ball 63, he also sustained a hamstring injury. Even though Finch took the field in the second innings, he then pulled up sore after a running effort. As a result, he walked off the field and did not return for the remainder of the game, with Matthew Wade stepping in to lead the hosts.

A scan on Tuesday will determine the intensity of the injury, but Finch himself suggested that his history with hamstring injuries could hand Australia bad news ahead of their final Super 12s game against Afghanistan and then the semi-final – if the side qualifies.

"Little hammy twinge I think. I'll get a scan tomorrow. Unfortunately, I've had a history with them so we'll see how it goes. It doesn't feel too bad at the moment but generally overnight they can stiffen up. We'll get a scan and get the full results. Very hopeful (of playing Afghanistan) but we'll know more (Tuesday)," Finch told the host broadcaster, according to cricket.com.au.

There were also hamstring concerns for all-rounders Tim David and Marcus Stoinis, with both of them also forced to leave the field, leaving Australia with three substitute fielders on Monday evening as they defeated Ireland by 42 runs.

Meanwhile, Wade has captained Australia in six T20Is, most recently in a five-match series against Bangladesh in Dhaka last year. He also has ample leadership experience in the domestic circuit, having lead his state teams Victoria and Tasmania, and as well as Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Before the Ireland innings on Monday, Wade was seen receiving a quick tactical debrief by coach Andrew McDonald, which suggested there had been immediate concerns for Finch's fitness after his batting innings.

"It was obviously different. I mean, it's better to experience it now than in the finals," Mitchell Starc said of Wade's leadership.

"It was still a little bit frantic while they were still striking the ball quite nicely. It probably changed a bit with having Aaron off the field as to what he was planning to do," added Starc in the same interview.

T20 World Cup: We have a lot of leaders, a lot of experience, says Josh Hazlewood

In addition, senior pacer Josh Hazlewood suggested that Australia's main bowlers majorly take care of the field settings even when Finch is on the field.

"I think we covered it pretty well out there. We've got a lot of leaders in this team, a lot of experience. The way our bowling is set up, the bowlers take a lot of initiative. They know what ball they're bowling, and they know what field they want. They take the onus on themselves. With Finchy it's a conversation all the time, not really a directive. So I can't see it being an issue really," added Hazlewood.

Australia, who are the defending champions, are scheduled to take on Afghanistan on Friday (Nov. 4) at Adelaide Oval.