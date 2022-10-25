T20 World Cup: I couldn't hit the ball, my innings was poor, says Aaron Finch after Australia's 7-wicket win

Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted on Tuesday that his innings was "poor" and he "couldn't hit the ball" against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022.



Finch's comments came after Marcus Stoinis' "special innings" turned the game for Australia, who went on to win it by seven wickets at Perth Stadium. After losing their opening Super 12 fixture to New Zealand, defending champions are off the mark.

Stoinis came out to bat in the 13th over when Australia were 89 for 3 and still needed 69 runs off 46 deliveries. The all-rounder hammered the Sri Lankan bowlers as he struck six sixes and four fours in his knock of 18-ball 59. He remained unbeaten and scored the runs at an astounding strike-rate of 327.78.

"Very happy. My innings was unusual, poor. I couldn't hit the ball. The way we approached with the bat was fine. It was seaming a long way there, if we could get through that, it was important to set-up the back end of the innings. Would have been nicked if I had kicked on earlier. All in all, pretty clinical. They bowled the hard length, it was tough. Such a big ground, hard to stand and deliver. Nice to get the two points," Finch said at the post-match presentation.

Finch also heaped praise on Stonis, who scored his only second T20I half-century.

Talking about Stoinis' knock, Finch said,"It was a pretty special innings. To come out with that intent is the main thing. When you walk out to bat and have that presence of the crease, that's half the battle in T20 cricket. When you got the skill that he has got, it's a good combo."

Australia's next game in the Super 12 is against their arch-rivals England. "Always a great event, any format, anywhere, looking forward to it," said Finch about his side's upcoming game.

T20 World Cup: Looking forward to playing against England, says Marcus Stoinis

Stonis, who is from Western Australia, admitted after the game that he was nervous to be playing at home in Perth.

"Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) actually said to have a look at the quicks as it was doing a bit and I feel comfortable, then to have a go at the spinners. Once I got in, the plan was to keep going. To be honest, I was really nervous today being at home in Perth, a lot of family and friends here. So, I was really nervous going into it, but really happy that we ended on putting up a clinic there. Mentally I was nice and fresh, I had a bit of time of looking after the side strain, it's been sort of plaguing me on and off for a while now, but so far so good.

We played here the other day against England and it was a beautiful wicket. This did look like it was doing a bit more especially with the new ball, but it's a beautiful ground and probably the best ground in Australia if not the world with the technology and lighting going on here and my home crowd, it's a beautiful wicket. We wrapped this game up and look forward to playing England at the MCG (on Friday). They are obviously a very good team, so we will do our homework again, rest up get on the flight tomorrow go on from there," added Stonis.

Australia are scheduled to take on England on Friday (Oct. 28) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).