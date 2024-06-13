Live
- PM Modi scheduled to have series of bilaterals during G7 in Italy
- AWS offers $230 million in Cloud credits to generative AI startups, including in India
- Samsung releases its new entry-level smartwatch 'Galaxy Watch FE'
- Ajit Doval's reappointment as NSA shows PM Modi's unwavering emphasis on security
- Women should be at the forefront in creating employment: DE Hemalatha
- Govt launches E-flows Monitoring System for real-time analysis of water quality in Ganga
- CMFRI and INCOIS join hands to boost research on oceanography, fisheries management
- Prison authorities write to SSKM over deteriorating health of Partha Chatterjee
- Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha” worldwide Grand Release tomorrow
- Kidnapping calls from +92 code are scam, communicating with Centre to block VPN: Goa CM
Just In
T20 World Cup: Rohit is both commendable player and captain, says Ishant Sharma
Veteran India fast-bowler Ishant Sharma said captain Rohit Sharma is a player who makes for both a commendable player and captain in the current set-up.
New York: Veteran India fast-bowler Ishant Sharma said captain Rohit Sharma is a player who makes for both a commendable player and captain in the current set-up.
Ishant’s comments come a day after India qualified for the Super Eights of the Men’s T20 World Cup with a hard-fought seven-wicket win over co-hosts USA.
India are chasing just their second Men’s T20 World Cup title after being inaugural edition winners in 2007, a side Rohit was a part of as a young batter. "Team India is ready for redemption in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma's dynamic leadership. Rohit Sharma is both a commendable player and a captain, he has proved this time and again!” said Ishant, who’s played more than 100 Tests, on ‘Caught & Bold’ show on Disney+ Hotstar.
On a tricky pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 49-ball 50 and Shivam Dube’s 31 not out off 35 balls helped India chase down 111 in 18.2 overs, after left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh took a superb 4-9.
In India’s first two wins over Ireland and Pakistan, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Rohit himself had stood up in various situations to lead the team to victories at New York.
"What also excites me is the blend of seasoned players and emerging talent, ready to shine on the world stage. Our lineup is not just strong but strategically versatile, with game-changers in every position," added Ishant.
Once India wraps up its Group A commitments with the last game against Canada at Florida on June 15, they will be potentially facing oppositions like Australia in the Super Eights, a side who defeated them in the finals of 2023 World Test Championship and Men’s ODI World Cup.
"This isn't just about overcoming last year's setbacks; it's about showcasing a team that's ready to rewrite history with resilience and brilliance. Our T20 squad has some of the finest cricket players and am looking forward to seeing them excel in this tournament," concluded Ishant.