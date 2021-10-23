T20 World Cup: Team was more relaxed than me – Finch after Australia beat South Africa

Aaron Finch said that his side was more relaxed than he was as Australia defeated South Africa in a close contest in their Group 1 game of the T20 World Cup's Super 12s on Saturday.



Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade kept their cool as they helped Australia chase down 119 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After producing an excellent performance with the ball in the first innings, where they restricted South Africa at 118 for 9 in 20 overs, the Aussies had a slow start to their chase. They lost captain Finch in the second over for a five-ball duck. Three overs later, out-of-form David Warner was also sent back, who scored 14 off 15 balls. Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell played crucial knocks but were sent back to the pavilion just when the two batsmen began to look threatening.

Maxwell scored 18 off 21, while Smith scored 35 at nearly run-a-ball.

"The dugout was relaxed than I was. Quite stressful, and I was nervous. Stoinis and Wade showed a cool head to get us over the line, and that is what a bit of experience can do. Maxwell did a really good job with the ball. We knew he had good matchups in the powerplay," Finch said at the post-match presentation after Australia's win on Saturday.

Finch made a special mention of Player of the Match Josh Hazlewood, calling him a "world class bowler" as the pacer finished with figures of 2 for 19 in 4 overs.

"Our whole bowling unit was outstanding. Ideally, I would have loved to push Hazlewood for a third over in the powerplay. He is a world class bowler. He has accuracy and on a wicket providing variation, it can be tough. We understand that at different points guys need to rest and it gives others opportunities.

We have some world class players back in our side now and experienced players count in a World Cup. SA are as good a fielding team as anyone in the world. They are quick, bowl with discipline. We needed a bit of luck to go our way and it did," added Finch.

Bavuma: Good effort from bowlers

Meanwhile, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma praised his bowlers to keep them alive in the game till the last over. Australia needed 18 runs off the final two overs and the result could have gone either way. Thanks to Stoinis and Wade's impressive batting, it was Australia that eventually crossed the line.

"We always talk about us being resilient and there was an opportunity. Big effort from the guys to get us to the last over. We just didn't get enough with the bat and it was always going to be tough for the bowlers, and it was a good effort from them to get it to this stage.

Australia bowled well. They assessed the length well and hit that back of a length. Their spinners too bowled tight. Aiden held the innings and got us to a decent total. As much as it was a day that didn't go to plan, we can take positives. We showed fight. We spoke during the half time that we won't give up," said Bavuma after Proteas' five-wicket loss.

South Africa and Australia now travel to Dubai for their next Group 1 game. While South Africa take on West Indies on Tuesday (Oct. 26), Australia face off against Sri Lanka on Thursday (Oct. 28).