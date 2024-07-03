Team India 'coming home'; set to meet PM in Delhi, to have an open-top bus parade in Mumbai

New Delhi: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning Indian team led by Rohit Sharma are set to arrive home as the players finally left for Delhi after being stranded in Barbados for three days due to Hurricane Beryl.

The T20 World Cup-winning squad, accompanied by its support staff, several BCCI officials, the players' families, and 22 Indian journalists left Barbados around 6 am on Wednesday (IST).

Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Mohammad Siraj gave an update on 'Instagram' of their departure with a picture of them holding the T20 World Cup trophy with the caption, "Coming home."

Upon their arrival in New Delhi, the Indian team will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 11 am. Soon after the meeting with the Prime Minister, the team will depart for Mumbai.

A source has confirmed to IANS that in Mumbai, the "BCCI has arranged an open-top bus ride followed by a function at the Wankhede Stadium." The bus ride is expected to be around Marine Drive and is likely to start around 4 pm.

The World Cup winning team was originally scheduled to depart from Barbados at 11 am local time (8:30 PM IST) on Monday but the departure was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl, which intensified from category 3 to 5.