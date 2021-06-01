Test debut in Australia ‘defining moment’ of my career, says Mohammed Siraj

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has once again acknowledged that his memorable Test debut against Australia was the "defining moment" of his career.

Siraj finished the Test series as India's best bowler, picking 13 wickets in three Tests, one more than Ravichandran Ashwin and two more than Jasprit Bumrah.

"Obviously, the last Australian tour was the defining moment of my career which resulted in a complete change in my attitude towards bowling," Siraj told ABP News.

In the same interview, Siraj went on to explain that the competition in the Indian team that comprises of several world-class bowlers is healthy and he gets to learn a lot from Team India's experienced quartet of pacers.

"It is a great feeling to be part of this Indian team which can beat the best on their home soil. Personally, I am enjoying the kind of competition I face for a slot in such a formidable outfit. The best part is that all the seniors are so good and open to giving invaluable tips. This is helping me learn a lot about the art of pace bowling," said Siraj.

The Hyderabad pacer, who made his India debut in 2019, has said that if given a chance, he would make the most of it on the tour of England.

"Honestly, I don't know whether I will be there in the eleven or not for the WTC final, but I am determined to bowl as well as possible in the run-up to that big game," he said.

Siraj is a part of the Indian team that will take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting June 18 in Southampton. India will then take on England in a five-match Test series, which is scheduled to begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge.