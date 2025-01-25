U19 WC: Australia and South Africa continue winning run, New Zealand also emerge victorious

Kuala Lumpur: Australia and South Africa continued their winning run with seven-wicket victories over West Indies and Ireland respectively to make the perfect start to their respective Super Six stage in the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

New Zealand also got an 18-run win over USA to begin their Super Six stage on a high, even as Australia and South Africa have moved closer to reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

In Kuala Lumpur, Australia bowled out the West Indies for 53, with Eleanor Larosa, Tegan Williamson and Caoimhe Bray taking two wickets each. Despite a slight delay due to rain, Australia chased down the total easily, with skipper Lucy Hamilton making 28.

Pushing the West Indies into batting first, Australia took three quick wickets to reduce them to 7/3. Asabi Callender and Jahzara Claxton were taken out by Eleanor for one, before Naijanni Cumberbatch was brilliantly stumped by Grace Lyons off Hasrat Gill’s bowling for a duck.

Skipper Samara Ramnath tried to fight back by making 14 before falling to Juliette Morton, before Tegan struck twice to leave the West Indies at 31/6. Brianna Harricharan provided some resistance with a score of 17, but the wickets kept falling at the other end as Caoimhe took two scalps, including Brianna, as the West Indies were bowled out for just 53.

In the chase, despite losing Ines McKeon on the second ball, castled by Selena Ross, rain caused a temporary delay. But when Australia returned, Lucy and Kate Pelle put on a stand of 38 to take Australia close. Though both were dismissed, but Caoimhe and Ella Briscoe took them home.

In the other game in Kuala Lumpur, New Zealand looked in a lot of trouble after being bowled out for 97 with Ritu Singh taking five wickets. But after Disha Dhingra fell for 30, New Zealand’s bowlers were able to stifle the scoring and dismissed the USA for 79.

After put in to bat by the USA, New Zealand got off to a flying start with openers Emma McLeod and Kate Irwin hitting three boundaries apiece in an opening stand of 32. Ritu broke the partnership by having Kate caught and bowled off the final delivery of her first over for 15 before Emma fell for the same score after being trapped lbw by Lekha Shetty.

Ritu dismissed Anika Todd and Eve Wolland in her next over with Maahi Madhavan then bowling a wicket maiden and had New Zealand skipper Tash Wakelin trapped lbw. Hannah Francis and Rishika Jaswal put on a valuable partnership of 44, before Chetnaa G Prasad, who had the former stumped for 25, while the latter was dismissed by Aditi Chudasama for 17. Ritu then came back to dismiss last two wickets and end up with figures of 5-15.

In the chase, after Chetna Reddy Pagydyala fell for a duck, Isani Vaghela joined Disha and added 15 runs before she was bowled by Louisa Kotkamp for six. Disha hit three fours and a six in her 24-ball 30 as she threatened to take the game away from New Zealand.

However, she went for one shot too many, picking out Tash at long off to give Anika Tauwhare her first wicket. Rishika then got the crucial wicket of Anika Konal, but Ritu hit a quickfire 14, before being run out after a mix-up in the middle, leaving USA at 66/5, and then at 74/8 before being all out for 79.

In Sarawak, rain meant South Africa and Ireland to play a 10-over-a-side encounter, with the Proteas eventually coming out on top. Ireland won the toss and chose to bat, but soon found themselves in trouble. Freya Sargent looked good before being trapped lbw by Fay Cowling.

Kayla Reyneke (3-2) then made inroads including taking two wickets in three balls to leave Ireland in trouble at 10/3. Monalisa Legodi’s introduction proved a masterstroke as she wreaked havoc with her inswingers, finishing with figures of 4-4, including taking three scalps in one over to leave Ireland in all sorts of trouble at 26/7.

They were eventually bowled out for 35 with two balls left in their ten-over innings. The reply did not start brilliantly for South Africa as Jemma Botha was trapped lbw by Jennifer Jackson for four, who later castled Diara Ramlakan as the Proteas lost two wickets in the opening over.

Skipper Kayla scored an unbeaten 16, adding 28 with Simone Lourens (14) before the latter skied one to be dismissed with just two left to win. Kayla finished the job with the first ball of the seventh over to seal another win for South Africa. In the other early game in Sarawak, rain meant that there was no play possible between England and Nigeria, with both teams taking a point from the game.

Brief Scores: West Indies 53 all out in 16.3 overs (Brianna Harricharan 17, Samara Ramnath 14; Eleanor Larosa 2-6, Caoimhe Bray 2-9) lost to Australia 57/3 in 10.5 overs (Lucy Hamilton 28, Caoimhe Bray 11 not out; Erin Deane 1-5, Naijanni Cumberbatch 1-14) by seven wickets

New Zealand 97 all out in 19.5 overs (Hannah Francis 25, Rishika Jaswal 17; Ritu Singh 5-15, Maahi Madhavan 1-1) beat USA 79 all out in 17 overs (Disha Dhingra 30, Aditi Chudasama 15; Rishika Jaswal 2-14, Kate Irwin 2-15) by 18 runs

Ireland 35 all out in 9.4 overs (Freya Sargent 9, Julie McNally 8; Monalisa Legodi 4-4, Kayle Reyneke 3-2) lost to South Africa 36/3 in 6.1 overs (Kayla Reyneke 16 not out, Simone Lourens 14; Jennifer Jackson 2-6, Lara McBride 1-6) by seven wickets