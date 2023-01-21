‘Umran Malik remains in contention for 2023 World Cup,’ says India’s bowling coach

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has heaped praise on pacer Umran Malik, saying he "adds a lot of value to the team" and is in contention for a place in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The ICC event is scheduled to take place in October-November this year in India.

In the first One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand, many were surprised when Team India picked Shardul Thakur ahead of Malik. The hosts held their nerves to beat New Zealand by 12 runs in a run-feast first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Shubman Gill scored a 149-ball 208, including nine sixes and 19 fours. The Kiwis' Michael Bracewell set the stage on fire in the second innings with his knock of 140 off 78 deliveries.

In a pre-match conference, ahead of the second ODI, India's bowling coach Mhambrey said Thakur was picked in the first game because of his batting, while Malik remains in their future plans as his progress over the year has been heartening to watch.

"That [batting] is one of the reasons why we picked him [Thakur]. He adds depth to the batting. We will have to see the surface and decide the combination accordingly. He has performed well for India," Mhambrey added.

Speaking of Malik, Mhambrey said, "The way he has progressed, it is very heartening to see. Pace does matter and adds a different dimension to the attack. The decision of playing him will depend on the surface and requirements of the team combination.

"He is very much in the scheme of things as far as the world cup is concerned. He adds a lot of value to the team."

Malik, who made his ODI debut last November, has picked up 12 wickets in seven matches. The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler has also played six T20Is for India, bagging nine wickets.

India are without their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from a back injury he sustained last year. Speaking about him, Mhambrey said that Bumrah is irreplaceable given what he "brings to the table."



"Bumrah is a unique bowler and he is irreplaceable, let's accept that fact. It is very difficult to replicate his skills. On the order side, it gives an opportunity for others to be tested at this level. We will find out what they bring to the table and how they deal with pressure," the bowling coach explained.

During their chase of 350 in the first ODI, New Zealand were reduced to 131 for 6, yet they nearly pulled off a superb win. Mhambrey said the issue was discussed ahead of the second game of the three-match ODI series.

"When you score 350 on a surface like that you expect partnerships from the other side, they lost six quick wickets but you expect in a game like that, there will be a partnership, and they bat till 8. Santner is a handy batter as well.

"What is important is you win games, you may be tested. We have charted out things we wanted to focus on and implement in this game. We are not looking at too much experimentation but we need to test players that we have shortlisted," he added.

Earlier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that the matches during the World Cup should begin early so that the dew factor does not come, which usually hands a massive advantage to the side chasing. Mhambrey said he agreed to what the veteran spinner suggested.

"Ashwin raised a valid point. Dew does play a part in some venues. It depends on when and where you are playing. When the ball does get old, it really tilts towards the batting side. The spin is not there and makes batting easy. It is something we can look into. The ICC and other members need to take this forward. It is not my call," the bowling coach said further.

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Saturday (Jan. 21) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.