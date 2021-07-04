Virat Kohli-led India have a chance to beat England on their home turf, says Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell on Saturday hailed Virat Kohli and Co, saying they are a proficient fast-bowling team and have a great chance of beating England on their home turf.

Chappell's comments have come ahead of India's first assignment of the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, which is the five-match Test series against England, starting August 4.

Even though India are coming off an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final last month, Chappell has praised the Indian team for producing a solid pace-bowling group comprising Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

"In recent years India has joined the ranks of pace-bowling proficient teams. As a consequence, they have enjoyed success in Australia, reached the final of the WTC and now have an even-money chance of beating England on their home turf. Good pace bowling definitely has its advantages," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

Chappell also heaped praise on the WTC winners New Zealand, saying Kane Williamson's side deservedly won the title.

"New Zealand's well-deserved win in the World Test Championship final highlighted an accepted adage in cricket: fast bowling rules. New Zealand's pace quartet - Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson made possible their presence in the final. Then in the prolonged battle with India for supremacy, the quick bowlers led the last-day victory charge.

Such was the influence of the New Zealand attack that there was even a comparison with the formidable West Indies quartets that ruled from the late-1970s to the mid-1990s," he added.

Chappell, who has been one of the most renowned analysts of the game for years now, hailed Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee.

"Statistically the leader of New Zealand's group is undoubtedly Jamieson, with 28 wickets at the uncovered-pitches-average of 12.07 in these five Tests. However, experience-wise, it's swing bowler Southee who leads the way," Chappell added.

The Indian cricket team is currently on vacation in the UK. They are outside the bio-bubble and have been given permission to explore the country as per their wish.

The players and support staff have been asked to assemble on July 14 in Durham for the series preparations ahead of the five-match Test series. The Tests will be held at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (Aug 4-8), Lord's, London (Aug 12-16), Headingley, Leeds (Aug 25-29), Kennington Oval, London (Sept 2-6), and Old Trafford, Manchester (Sept 10-14).