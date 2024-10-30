Virat Kohli might captain RCB again in IPL 2025

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli could be handed over the captaincy baton for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

According to news reports, the franchise is in advanced talks with Kohli over his role in the team.

The 35-year-old batter led RCB from 2013 to 2021 but found no success with respect to the IPL trophy. He led the team to the final in the 2016 edition but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The franchise handed over the captaincy duties to Faf du Plessis from the 2022 season and Kohli remains in the core leadership group.

With the last date for the retentions approaching, all franchises have almost finalised their retentions and RCB could be going back to Kohli to lead the side.

There are also reports of RCB targeting Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant for the role but with the captaincy plans for both the players not working out, it could be Kohli who would be tasked to lead the team again in the cash-rich glitzy league.

Kohli who stepped down in 2021 and handed over the baton to Faf du Plessis has always said that he would continue to play for RCB in the IPL. His presence in the leadership group makes a massive difference and with the former Indian captain being asked to lead the team, it also throws light on the fact that du Plessis, who is 40 years old, might not be retained by the franchise

Kohli will only play the T20 format in the IPL as he announced his retirement from T20 internationals after India’s T20 World Cup win in June 2024.