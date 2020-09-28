We need to improve our boundary percentage: David Warner

Abu Dhabi : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner said that the team needs to increase the frequency of their boundaries and sixes after they sunk to a seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Saturday. SRH have thus started their 2020 campaign in the IPL with consecutive defeats.



"We have to try and go harder at the top. Can't help if the bowlers are bowling good lines and lengths, we need to push as hard as we can," said Warner on Star Sports after the match. "You can see from our running between the wickets, we do that but we got to improve our boundary percentage. I saw, I think 35 dot balls, which not acceptable in T20 cricket on a wicket that was actually nice to bat on. We just mis-executed in the middle."

Warner had chosen to bat first after winning the toss, the first captain to do so this year. SRH only managed to score 142 runs despite losing only four wickets in 20 overs but Warner said that he sticks by his decision at the toss. "For us, our strength is death bowling. I thought it was actually a difficult wicket to accelerate on. The Kolkata boys showed us that if you can keep wickets at the end, that's what wins you games. I don't regret what I did at the beginning of the game and I stick by my decision," he said. "Pat Cummins, as he does, (bowled) Test match line and length. There was a little bit of movement here and there. All in all, it got harder through the middle.