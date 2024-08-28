West Indies vs South Africa: West Indies clean sweeps T20 Series

In a thrilling conclusion to their three-match T20 series, the West Indies achieved a clean sweep against South Africa, winning the final match by 8 wickets on August 27. Batting first, South Africa posted a total of 108 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in just 13 overs before rain interrupted play.

As the match resumed, the West Indies, utilizing the Duckworth-Lewis method, were set a revised target of 116 runs to chase down in 13 overs. The Windies accomplished this with relative ease, finishing at 116 for 2 in only 11 overs.

South Africa's innings saw moderate contributions from Rickelton, who scored 27 runs, Aiden Markram with 20, and a noteworthy 40 runs from Tristan Stubbs. Despite these efforts, the innings was marred by Reeza Hendricks' struggle, as he amassed only 9 runs off 20 balls, consuming valuable deliveries. Stubbs' flurry of runs towards the end helped the Proteas surpass the 100-run mark.

Romario Shepherd was the standout bowler for the West Indies, taking 2 wickets for 22 runs. Akeel Hosein and Matthew Ford also chipped in with crucial wickets, maintaining pressure on the South African batting lineup throughout the innings.

With this victory, the West Indies demonstrated their dominance in the series and concluded the T20 competition with a perfect record against the South Africans.